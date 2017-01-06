Hot New Design from Fire and Axes

FAA030- Firefighters- - Hot- Sweaty- and- Always- Ready- r

End

-- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables and clothing, announces the release of their newest design. The "Hot, Sweaty and Always Ready" design embodies what an American Firefighter is.The Hot, Sweaty and Always Ready design includes iconic images of the American Firefighter. With the traditional style helmet and goggles and a shield reading "First In, Last Out". It also shows crossed pic head axes and a tribal design in the background bringing it all together. Currently available in Short and Long Sleeve Tees as well as Hoodies and available in both men and women. This unique design is also being designed into a challenge coin that will be available in the coming weeks.All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.Check out this awesome and unique design here: