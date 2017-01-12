News By Tag
Revolution Taco Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Empanadas And All-You-Can-Eat Tacos
Owners Carolyn Nguyen and Michael Sultan Will Host An All-You-Can-Eat Taco Party With A Special Anniversary Taco This Friday
One year ago this week, two of the city's well-known food trucks Nguyen and Sultan opened their first brick and mortar in the Rittenhouse neighborhood. Revolution Taco joined their growing food empire, that today includes 33rd Street Hospitality Catering, The Mill's Cafe, Say Cheese Philly and Taco Mondo. The duo have been cooking and catering for many years together - and they garnered lots of recognition for catering and food truck events.
"We wanted to have a brick and mortar where people could find our food all the time," said Sultan. "We wanted to also offer a casual restaurant where people who love tacos can come and enjoy our cooking styles and use of fresh, high quality and seasonal ingredients."
Since opening last year, Revolution Taco has served up thousands of tacos and empanadas, plus tens of thousands of house-made chips. The duo went on to also expand operations for 33rd Street Hospitality, and was selected as an official caterer for Diner en Blanc Philadelphia. In fall of 2016, Nguyen and Sultan expanded their commissary kitchen operations by opening casual breakfast and lunch spot The Mill's Cafe in Sherman Mills in East Falls.
"It's been a really great twelve months since we opened," said Sultan. "People have been so supportive and embraced our tacos without borders culture. We wanted to simply say 'thanks' and invite everyone to celebrate a great year and good things to come in 2017. Look for some new surprises come later winter and early spring too."
Festivities begin 12:00pm to 2:00pm with the giveaway of free empanadas. Each patron that stops by Revolution Taco will enjoy a special anniversary empanada made with house-made and smoked chorizo, dusted with tomato powder. One per person.
The official "One Year Anniversary"
Korean Fried Chicken Tacos (Off menu special)
Sweet & sour sauce, sesame seeds, pickled vegetables, scallion
Anniversary Taco - Braised & Smoked Pig's Head Tacos (Off menu special)
Avocado chimichurri, white onion & habanero salsa
Smoked Mushroom Tacos
Corn & black bean salsa, avocado chimichurri
Chipotle BBQ Brisket Tacos
Ginger cabbage slaw, pickled jalapenos, & crispy shallots
House-made Chorizo Tostada (Off menu special)
Goat cheese, lettuce, creme, red onion
Party admission is $30 and also includes beer from Yard's, sweets, chips and salsa, DJ and more. Guests must be 21 or older to drink (with identification)
Tickets are available by stopping by Revolution Taco, calling 267-639-5681 (tel:(267)%20639-
