Rikki Lee Travolta Will Not Appear at Trump Inauguration

-- Like many artists before him, theatrical star Rikki Lee Travolta has opted not to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.A-List and B-List stars who have declined pleas to perform for the Trump event include Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Rebecca Ferguson, David Foster, Charlotte Church, KISS, Moby, Vince Neil, Celine Dion, and Justin Timberlake.The only confirmed performer who has agreed to appear at the event is 16-year-old '' contestant Jackie Evancho.As to if Travolta has actually been asked to perform at the inauguration, he stated, "At the rate stars are turning down pleas to appear at the Trump inauguration it is only a matter of time before they ask me, Dustin Diamond, and Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan to perform. I'm just being proactive."Travolta, who trained in comedy at legendary Second City, was the first celebrity guest star in the' stage franchise – starting in Chicago and then appearing across the U.S.A. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the musical '.'Travolta is the author of three books, one of which was named an Amazon Top Ten Recommendation, and is the radio host of 'on WHRU-LP. His biggest claim to fame outside of performing and writing is an affair with late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith – as detailed in his memoir '.'