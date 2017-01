The Corey Connection Real Estate Team Welcomes New Agent

Indianapolis Area Five-Star Realty Team Welcomes Senior Real Estate Specialist

Amy Corey

(317) 564-7170

***@amymoveshomes.com

-- The Corey Connection Team is excited to welcome agent Mike Dempsey to their Keller Williams realty office. True to his roots, Mike was raised on a small farm in north central Indiana and attended Indiana University in Bloomington as well as proudly serving in the US Navy as a flight deck corpsman aboard the USS Nimitz.Mike first became interested in the residential real estate business and became licensed when there was no industry acknowledgement for the special needs of older adults. Now, he is a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and is certified as a Certified Senior Advisor® (CSA). Coupling this with his specialized experience, Mike will focus his business on the needs of seniors and their families when moving from their long-time homes. "We are so excited to have Mike join us," says Amy Corey, founder, "This is a great way to expand our connections!": The Corey Connection Real Estate Team is a full service real estate firm located in Indianapolis, IN. This team is committed to giving their clients unparalleled levels of service, communication, and follow-through to deliver the best possible outcome for each client's unique situation and needs. The Corey Connection is committed to changing the perception of real estate, one connection at a time. Find out more at http://www.TheCoreyConnection.com