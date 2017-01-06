The Corey Connection Real Estate Team Welcomes New Agent

News By Tag
Indianapolis Area Five-Star Realty Team Welcomes Senior Real Estate Specialist
Mike first became interested in the residential real estate business and became licensed when there was no industry acknowledgement for the special needs of older adults. Now, he is a Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and is certified as a Certified Senior Advisor® (CSA). Coupling this with his specialized experience, Mike will focus his business on the needs of seniors and their families when moving from their long-time homes. "We are so excited to have Mike join us," says Amy Corey, founder, "This is a great way to expand our connections!"
About The Corey Connection: The Corey Connection Real Estate Team is a full service real estate firm located in Indianapolis, IN. This team is committed to giving their clients unparalleled levels of service, communication, and follow-through to deliver the best possible outcome for each client's unique situation and needs. The Corey Connection is committed to changing the perception of real estate, one connection at a time. Find out more at http://www.TheCoreyConnection.com
