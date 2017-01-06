 
News By Tag
* Realtor
* Seniors
* Senior Downsize
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Indianapolis
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


The Corey Connection Real Estate Team Welcomes New Agent

Indianapolis Area Five-Star Realty Team Welcomes Senior Real Estate Specialist
 
 
corey-logo-in-circle-80
corey-logo-in-circle-80
INDIANAPOLIS - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Corey Connection Team is excited to welcome agent Mike Dempsey to their Keller Williams realty office.   True to his roots, Mike was raised on a small farm in north central Indiana and attended Indiana University in Bloomington as well as proudly serving in the US Navy as a flight deck corpsman aboard the USS Nimitz.

Mike first became interested in the residential real estate business and became licensed when there was no industry acknowledgement for the special needs of older adults.  Now, he is a  Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and is certified as a Certified Senior Advisor® (CSA). Coupling this with his specialized experience, Mike will focus his business on the needs of seniors and their families when moving from their long-time homes.  "We are so excited to have Mike join us," says Amy Corey, founder, "This is a great way to expand our connections!"

About The Corey Connection: The Corey Connection Real Estate Team is a full service real estate firm located in Indianapolis, IN.  This team is committed to giving their clients unparalleled levels of service, communication, and follow-through to deliver the best possible outcome for each client's unique situation and needs. The Corey Connection is committed to changing the perception of real estate, one connection at a time.  Find out more at http://www.TheCoreyConnection.com

Contact
Amy Corey
(317) 564-7170
***@amymoveshomes.com
End
Source:The Corey Connection
Email:***@amymoveshomes.com
Tags:Realtor, Seniors, Senior Downsize
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Solutions & Business Development News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share