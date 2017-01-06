 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

New trucks, vans and equipment to debut at WTS17

More than 100 companies announce plans to exhibit new commercial truck products
 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Manufacturers and distributors from around the world will showcase the latest work trucks, commercial vans and equipment for any application at The Work Truck Show 2017. More than 100 exhibiting companies have already announced plans to highlight new products at the Show, including Chevrolet Commercial Vehicles, Cummins Inc., Ford Commercial Vehicles, International Truck, Mack Trucks Inc., Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc. and Ram Commercial. A record 25 press conferences have been scheduled at the event.

The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry. It runs March 14–17 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Educational sessions and the Green Truck Summit begin March 14, and the exhibit hall is open March 15–17.

New products on tap for The Work Truck Show 2017 range from vehicle components, technology and equipment to complete vehicles. There will be new medium-duty trucks powered by gasoline, diesel fuel and electricity, as well as hybrid fuel systems. New food trucks, bucket trucks and water trucks are planned, as well as new refrigerated truck bodies, crane bodies and lightweight dump bodies. New equipment includes in-van hoists, cargo storage systems, debris collectors and snowplows. A variety of technology for improving fuel utilization, power distribution and driver safety will also debut.

"If you're looking for new trucks for your fleet or equipment to improve your existing vehicles' performance, The Work Truck Show is the place to go," says Steve Carey, NTEA executive director. "We have maxed out the Indiana Convention Center to accommodate as many exhibitors and new products as possible. Show attendees also have the unique opportunity to talk one-on-one with technical personnel from the OEMs and upfitters about their operations' specific needs and concerns."

The Work Truck Show's exclusive New Product Spotlight program makes it easy for attendees to identify new products in advance and on the exhibit floor. Each participating company provides information and a photo of its new products which NTEA shares on the Show website and through The Work Truck Show 2017 app (scheduled for release in February). Information about "green" products featured in the Green Product Showcase, and a full list of first-time exhibitors is also available on the same webpage: worktruckshow.com/floorplan. Attendees can create a free My Show Planner account to keep track of any products they want to see on-site. Signage at the Show entrance recaps all the participants in both programs, as well as new exhibitors. Participating companies also receive tabletop signage for their booths and are noted in The Work Truck Show Event Directory.

Hear what 14 of the leading commercial vehicle OEMs have planned for 2017 and beyond directly from their representatives at exclusive chassis update sessions (http://www.worktruckshow.com/WTS/educational_sessions/OEM...). During each presentation, company representatives share technical information about their latest chassis specifications and designs, and review body and equipment installation options. They also provide insights into their future plans related to the work truck industry.

Named one of the top 100 trade shows in the U.S., The Work Truck Show features the newest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and equipment from more than 500 exhibitors on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet.

Visit worktruckshow.com for more event information, including a schedule of events and registration package and pricing details. Chassis update sessions are included in the concurrent educational session schedule and are open to attendees who purchase a Conference & Trade Show Package. New this year, tickets to the President's Breakfast and the Opening Reception (http://www.worktruckshow.com/fullexperience) are not included in any package and must be purchased separately.

Join the Work Truck Show conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWorkTruckShow, and on Twitter at @WorkTruckShow (https://twitter.com/worktruckshow). The official Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit hashtags are #worktrucks17 and #greentrucks17.

ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry (http://www.ntea.com/index.aspx), represents 1,800 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact
Kristen Simpson
Simpson Communications, LLC
***@simpsoncomm.com
