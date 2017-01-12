 
January 2017





FinishLine Tax Solutions - Country's Highest Ranked in High Dollar Tax Settlement Cases

FinishLine Tax Solutions Achieves Recognition As Being the Prototype for High Dollar Tax Liability Cases.
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- FinishLine Tax Solutions, with clients in all 50 states, has recently been recognized as being the industry leader in resolving high dollar tax debt matters. The company, which utilizes a system which replicates the same type of system the IRS uses, has set itself apart from it's competitors by choosing to not rely on "commissioned based" sales representatives to determine resolution eligibility. This unique distinction in business practice within the tax resolution industry has served to yeild more accurate and favorable outcomes for it's clients.

Unlike most tax firms, FinishLine Tax Solutions utilizes a sophisticated method in determinining resolution eligibility by implementing a calculations system which, if applied properly, can determine tax resolution outcome from the onset. Of course, much of this is contingent upon the forthcomingness of the taxpayers themselves.

Unlike the wide majority of tax firms' methodology throughout the country, which relies solely on a "sales person" drawing "blanket conclusions" regarding outcome based on an initial consultation, (which most often results in disappointment on the part of the tax payer/client) FinishLine Tax Solutions employs a system solely based on IRS/State tax resolution eligibility which ultimately results in overall favorable outcomes for high dollar tax debt clients.

With this unique approach, FinishLine Tax Solutions continues to enjoy superior status among it's peers in the Tax Resolution industry.


For more information, visit: http://www.finishlinetaxsolutions.com

