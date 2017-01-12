 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Sweet Dream Girlz Featured In Shoe Retailing Today Magazine

Contemporary Junior Lifestyle Brand Designed by Sisters Featured in National Shoe Retail Associate Trade Publication
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Shoe Retailers Association (NSRA), a non-profit organization representing independent shoe store owners throughout the United States and Canada has featured Sweet Dream Girlz in its January/February 2017 Brace Yourselves! The World Is Falling in Love with Shoes! article for Shoe Retailing Today Magazine.

In the article, they sought the advice of Brea and Halle, the designer sister duo of Los Angeles based, Sweet Dream Girlz.  Sweet Dream Girlz is a contemporary, junior lifestyle brand of vibrant sneakers, fun apparel and unique accessories.

The brand is all about mixing color. The psychedelic, Kaleidoscope high top sneaker is the embodiment of summer. With its vibrant and fun color schemes, Kaleidoscope is a great shoe to wear for music festivals and other summer events.  Its designers wanted this shoe to stand out and be different, because of its wild pattern and immense use of color. Kaleidoscope is a great range of color that makes this shoe unique and beautiful.  Aurora Pie is out of this world and super unique. The use of holographic fabric and vivid colors, gives this shoe a futuristic touch and adds a touch of futuristic flair to a girl's outfit. Its color scheme of the shoe allows it to be worn all year round.

Sweet Dream Girlz on trend styles, quality, fabrication and affordable price points are sold in boutiques and department stores nationwide. For sales inquires, contact customerservice@sweetdreamgirlz.com or http://www.sweetdreamgirlz.com

Sweet Dream Girlz
Lisa Holmes
***@sweetdreamgirlz.com
Lisa Holmes
Email:***@sweetdreamgirlz.com Email Verified
