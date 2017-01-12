News By Tag
Sweet Dream Girlz Featured In Shoe Retailing Today Magazine
Contemporary Junior Lifestyle Brand Designed by Sisters Featured in National Shoe Retail Associate Trade Publication
In the article, they sought the advice of Brea and Halle, the designer sister duo of Los Angeles based, Sweet Dream Girlz. Sweet Dream Girlz is a contemporary, junior lifestyle brand of vibrant sneakers, fun apparel and unique accessories.
The brand is all about mixing color. The psychedelic, Kaleidoscope high top sneaker is the embodiment of summer. With its vibrant and fun color schemes, Kaleidoscope is a great shoe to wear for music festivals and other summer events. Its designers wanted this shoe to stand out and be different, because of its wild pattern and immense use of color. Kaleidoscope is a great range of color that makes this shoe unique and beautiful. Aurora Pie is out of this world and super unique. The use of holographic fabric and vivid colors, gives this shoe a futuristic touch and adds a touch of futuristic flair to a girl's outfit. Its color scheme of the shoe allows it to be worn all year round.
Sweet Dream Girlz on trend styles, quality, fabrication and affordable price points are sold in boutiques and department stores nationwide. For sales inquires, contact customerservice@
Contact
Sweet Dream Girlz
Lisa Holmes
***@sweetdreamgirlz.com
End
