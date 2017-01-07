News By Tag
Aylesbury car park is safer and brighter with new LED lighting
Transforming existing lighting with new LED components
Following two successful car park lighting projects in Aylesbury, InterLED was asked to replace the lighting at a third, multi-storey, facility. To keep costs to a minimum, it was decided to update the existing lighting rather than to do a complete refit. InterLED modelled the lighting scheme and opted to use the gear tray from Earlsmann's Bedford LED fittings, allowing the existing housings (which were in good condition) to be upgraded and retained.
Using in-house skills to create tailored LED lighting solutions
At its UK manufacturing facility, Earlsmann's technicians modified the Bedford gear tray to fit the in-situ lighting. A 30W LED fitting was used to replace the existing 70W SON-type lamps. The existing diffusers were yellowed, so Earlsmann also adapted the Bedford diffuser to suit – enabling maximum output and creating uniform light levels.
Sensor-controlled LED lighting maximises energy savings
To reduce the number of hours lighting is on at full power, Earlsmann provided energy-efficient sensor control for the lighting. The default light level is pre-set at 20% at all times. However, when movement is detected light levels increase to full brightness instantly. Emergency packs are incorporated into the gear trays, providing a complete solution that meets all client requirements.
Switch to LED and start saving today
The finished product looks identical to the original, while offering a brighter, whiter light. This improved visibility throughout the car park helps users to feel safer, reduces the likelihood of vandalism, and provides clearer CCTV pictures that support car park security. The client is achieving savings of 75% over the traditional lighting as the LEDs are highly efficient and reliable, and the sensors ensure lighting is only at full power when it's needed. Mick Baines, Director of InterLED, said "we're impressed with the output from the light and the ongoing support provided by Earlsmann".
Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total lighting solutions
Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.
