 
News By Tag
* Led Lighting
* Car Park Lighting
* InterLED
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aylesbury
  Buckinghamshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Aylesbury car park is safer and brighter with new LED lighting

 
 
Aylesbury Car Park
Aylesbury Car Park
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Led Lighting
* Car Park Lighting
* InterLED

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Aylesbury - Buckinghamshire - England

AYLESBURY, England - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- LED lighting instantly transforms public facilities such as car parks. The brighter 'daylight' colour of the lighting improves visibility, supporting a safer, more welcoming environment. Earlsmann has been working with specialist consultant InterLED to upgrade lighting at several car parks in Aylesbury, using LEDs to create well-lit spaces and deliver energy savings of up to 75% over traditional SON lighting.

Transforming existing lighting with new LED components

Following two successful car park lighting projects in Aylesbury, InterLED was asked to replace the lighting at a third, multi-storey, facility. To keep costs to a minimum, it was decided to update the existing lighting rather than to do a complete refit. InterLED modelled the lighting scheme and opted to use the gear tray from Earlsmann's Bedford LED fittings, allowing the existing housings (which were in good condition) to be upgraded and retained.

Using in-house skills to create tailored LED lighting solutions

At its UK manufacturing facility, Earlsmann's technicians modified the Bedford gear tray to fit the in-situ lighting. A 30W LED fitting was used to replace the existing 70W SON-type lamps. The existing diffusers were yellowed, so Earlsmann also adapted the Bedford diffuser to suit – enabling maximum output and creating uniform light levels.

Sensor-controlled LED lighting maximises energy savings

To reduce the number of hours lighting is on at full power, Earlsmann provided energy-efficient sensor control for the lighting. The default light level is pre-set at 20% at all times. However, when movement is detected light levels increase to full brightness instantly. Emergency packs are incorporated into the gear trays, providing a complete solution that meets all client requirements.

Switch to LED and start saving today

The finished product looks identical to the original, while offering a brighter, whiter light. This improved visibility throughout the car park helps users to feel safer, reduces the likelihood of vandalism, and provides clearer CCTV pictures that support car park security. The client is achieving savings of 75% over the traditional lighting as the LEDs are highly efficient and reliable, and the sensors ensure lighting is only at full power when it's needed. Mick Baines, Director of InterLED, said "we're impressed with the output from the light and the ongoing support provided by Earlsmann".

Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total lighting solutions

Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.

Contact
Simon Thornton, Earlsmann Lighting
08456 434 740
***@earlsmann.co.uk
End
Source:InterLED
Email:***@earlsmann.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Led Lighting, Car Park Lighting, InterLED
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Aylesbury - Buckinghamshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Earlsmann Lighting Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share