Lennar Grand Opens The Monarch Collection at Provenance on Saturday, January 21
"We cannot wait to unveil these gorgeous model homes to the public," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "This community is one of the mostly highly sought after areas in Boulder County to live in for families and provides a great lifestyle close to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining options and more."
The Monarch Collection at Provenance presents homeshoppers with four distinctive floorplans to choose from in both single-story and two-story designs. Home sizes range approximately from 1,974 to 2,763 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. Home prices start from the mid $400,000s. This community will also feature a greenbelts, trails and playground for the little ones to enjoy.
Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® program, homeowners at Provenance will enjoy a high level of upscale features at no additional cost. Among these features are kitchen granite countertops with full backsplash, stainless steel GE® appliances, USB outlets, full unfinished basement, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, gas fireplaces and more.
The Grand Opening event will take place the weekend of January 21 at the Provenance Welcome Home Center, located near Highway 66 and Sundance Drive. For more information or complete directions please visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
