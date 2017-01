Quiet Village Landscaping Purchases New Headquarters

Hilliker Corporation represents seller of Overland, Mo. property

New headquarters for Quiet Village Landscaping

-- Hilliker Corporation, a commercial real estate company in St. Louis, Mo., assisted its client in selling a building to a local landscaping company.Quiet Village Landscaping recently purchased property at 9810 Page in Overland, Mo. for $545,000. The 4,000-square-foot office building, along with a 5,600-square-foot warehouse with a fenced in contractor yard, is situated on 1.8 acres. Quiet Village Landscaping is a full-service custom landscape design, installation and maintenance company. Founded in 2001 by Dennis Evans, the company has 40 full-time employees and focuses on native plants to promote conservation.Quiet Village Landscaping currently leases space at 11135 Olive Blvd. and will move into its new headquarters by the end of February, 2017. According to Evans, the new office location "answers our need for more space for our landscape design team, as well as storage space for heavy machinery and lawn equipment."Hilliker Corporation's agent Scott Martin represented the seller, E.R. Belt L.P. and Savoy Properties' Brian Kelley represented the buyer, Current Investments LLC.Hilliker Corporation, which targets regional and national entrepreneurs, is St. Louis' largest locally owned independent commercial real estate company located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd. The firm's agents, who each average over 15 years of experience, have completed more than 10,000 sales and leases for industrial, office, retail and institutional clients since its inception in 1985. For more information, contact Scott Martin at (314) 781-0001 or visit their website at http:// www.hillikercorp.com