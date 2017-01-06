News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quiet Village Landscaping Purchases New Headquarters
Hilliker Corporation represents seller of Overland, Mo. property
Quiet Village Landscaping recently purchased property at 9810 Page in Overland, Mo. for $545,000. The 4,000-square-
Quiet Village Landscaping currently leases space at 11135 Olive Blvd. and will move into its new headquarters by the end of February, 2017. According to Evans, the new office location "answers our need for more space for our landscape design team, as well as storage space for heavy machinery and lawn equipment."
Hilliker Corporation's agent Scott Martin represented the seller, E.R. Belt L.P. and Savoy Properties' Brian Kelley represented the buyer, Current Investments LLC.
Hilliker Corporation, which targets regional and national entrepreneurs, is St. Louis' largest locally owned independent commercial real estate company located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd. The firm's agents, who each average over 15 years of experience, have completed more than 10,000 sales and leases for industrial, office, retail and institutional clients since its inception in 1985. For more information, contact Scott Martin at (314) 781-0001 or visit their website at http://www.hillikercorp.com.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse