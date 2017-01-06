Phytelligence Welcomes Director Of Global Sales, Berries And Nuts; Adds Matt Shanks To Growing Team

Shanks Brings 20 Years of Direct Grower Experience to Berry and Nut-Focused Position

End

-- Phytelligence, the leader in agricultural technology revolutionizing food crops, has announced the addition of Matt Shanks as Director of Global Sales and Business Development to the growing company roster. Shanks comes to Phytelligence from Oro Agri where he was the Pacific Northwest Area Manager and honed his experience by working one-on-one with some of the largest growers and distributors in the industry. Prior to that, he owned his own agricultural business for 17 years that extended into Mexico, Chile and China.As Director of Global Sales, Shanks will help Phytelligence expand their clean, true-to-type plant materials to the rapidly growing berry and nut markets both locally and internationally. Shanks' background in sales within the agriculture industry, and specifically within the berry industry, is a great match for the growing Phytelligence."I joined Phytelligence because I've worked with growers my entire career and I've seen first hand the issues they have obtaining quality plant material," said Shanks. "The nursery industry has been notoriously stagnant and I believe Phytelligence is doing the growers a great service by using technology to provide stronger plants, on a quicker timeline. I'm looking forward to bringing Phytelligence plants to berry and nut growers around the globe."Phytelligence is based in Seattle, Washington with a research and development lab in Pullman, Washington and a tissue culture lab in Portland, Oregon. Over the last year, Phytelligence has grown their workforce to over 50 full-time employees and expanded their footprint to accommodate over 20 million plants in tissue culture at their Portland location. With their official expansion into the berry and nut markets, Phytelligence will provide clean, true-to-type plant materials across a wide range of varieties including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, hazelnuts and almonds.Phytelligence is an agricultural biotechnology company that is revolutionizing food crops. Utilizing its proprietary growing techniques to provide superior quality crops, Phytelligence enables higher grower profit by increasing speed to harvest while reducing input costs. Phytelligence provides additional value to food crop growers and plant breeders through the application of advanced genetics enabling delivery of accurate plants, disease screening, plant repository services, securing of intellectual property, and the ability to co-develop new varieties of food crops. In addition, Phytelligence has a growing pipeline of biological and compound solutions aimed at improving returns throughout the food crop value chain.Phytelligence was founded by Dr. Amit Dhingra in 2012 out of his Horticulture Genomics and Biotechnology Research laboratory at Washington State University and is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Pullman, Washington and Portland, Oregon. In 2016, Phytelligence expanded their footprint including securing an 8-acre Seattle-based greenhouse space and a Portland-based tissue culture lab. Currently, Phytelligence has 50 employees with immediate plans to continue hiring in the near future.