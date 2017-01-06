News By Tag
Experience Delicious Mexican Cuisine at Ixcateco Grill during Chicago Restaurant Week
Treat your taste buds to something new at Ixcateco Grill during Chicago Restaurant Week
For this year's Restaurant Week, Ixcateco Grill's Chef/owner Anselmo Ramirez has created a $33 prix fixe three-course menu. Start off with one of the two appetizer choices. Warm up with the Memela Brava, a slow roasted beef short ribs with black beans, tomato, molcajete sauce, sour cream and queso ranchero. A vegetarian version is also available upon request. For a lighter starter, enjoy the Ensalada de la Casa—mixed greens, roasted onions, apples and smoked goat cheese drizzled with higo chumbo dressing.
For entrées choose between the Puerco en Mole Rojo, wood grilled pork loin with red mole sauce over white rice and garnished with microgreens, and the Salmon a la Lena, wood grilled salmon with pumpkin squash mole sauce next to sautéed vegetables and garnished with microgreens. A vegetarian option also will be available upon request.
Finish up with Chef Anselmo's succulent Tres Leches Cake. The three course Prix Fix dinner menu is $33 per person. View the menu and reserve a table online at http://www.ixcatecogrill.com/
About Ixcateco Grill
Ixcateco Grill is an intimate casual Mexican restaurant featuring authentically prepared dishes from the central and southwestern regions of Mexico, by chef/owner Anselmo Ramirez. BYO is encouraged. The restaurant is located at 3402 W. Montrose in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Ample street parking is available. All major cards are accepted. Reservations are highly recommended. For reservations, please call the restaurant at 773-539-5887 or visit the website at.ixcatecogrill.com to make online reservations and delivery or pickup orders.
