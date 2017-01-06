 
Industry News





MC Financial, Inc. Adopts FHFA Conforming Loan Limits

MC Financial, Inc. incorporates Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) conforming loan limit increased on January 1st, 2017
 
BETHESDA, Md. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Financial, Inc. increased the conforming base limits from $417,000 to $424,100 and the high-cost area limits from $625,500 to $636,150 in accordance with the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 (HERA). These limits had not been raised since 2006 due to the home price slump that plagued the economy.

According to Ray P. Cruz, Managing Partner of MC Financial, Inc., "this is great news for our clients and partners.  It will keep interest rates lower for the conforming limits and help first-time home-buyers and lower-income clients obtain a mortgage".

The increase will have a positive ripple effect for the current and future homeowner as home prices continue to increase. Increasing the conforming limit will bring more qualified buyers into the market. Additionally, current homeowners may take advantage of the increase by refinancing to remove private mortgage insurance or move from a more costly Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage to a lower-cost conventional mortgage.

ABOUT MC FINANCIAL, INC.

MC Financial, Inc. is a full-service mortgage lender offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending from home purchase, home refinance to new construction lending. Founded in October 2013, co-founders Ray P. Cruz and Amir Guerami, built MC Financial, Inc. with one goal in mind and that is to make a positive contribution to their clients' lives. Integrity, respect, and outstanding customer service is quite simply our cornerstone. For more information, please visit https://www.mcfinc.com

Media Contact
Phil Treem
Director, Marketing
3017612265
***@mcfinc.com
