January 2017





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Valencia, CA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
VALENCIA, Calif. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Paul Yoon as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Valencia, CA Chapter.

Paul Yoon leads a team consisting of comprehensive financial planner, investment advisor, retirement specialist, life insurance/disability/long term care specialist, estate planner, tax professional, and estate attorney.

Paul specializes in wealth protection and preservation, retirement income planning, and legacy/estate planning services. He plans in tax-efficient ways and creates plans that provide lasting stability and security.

Paul received BS from University of California, Irvine and MDiv and ThM from The Master's Seminary.

AFEA is thrilled to have Paul join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

