News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lunera's New CFL LED Replacement Lamp First to Achieve DLCv4 Listing for Greater Energy Efficiency
Fourth Generation Lunera CFL LED G24q Lamp Features Lower Power, Higher Lumens and Greater Ballast Compatibility
The Lunera CFL LED G24q is the company's latest ballast-driven LED lamp. It is the fourth generation in a family of lamps that introduced plug-and-play CFL replacement lamps to commercial and industrial markets in 2013.
To achieve DLC v4 Listing and attract utility company rebates, Lunera made design improvements to dramatically improve efficacy (lumens out per watt consumed). Lumen output is nearly 50 percent greater than the previous generation, while power consumption has dropped over 20 percent. In addition, Lunera, an established industry leader in ballast compatibility testing, has expanded the number of industry-standard ballasts compatible with the new lamp.
The Lunera CFL LED G24q lamp is the ideal replacement for the most commonly used 26W, as well as 18W, 32W and 42W four-pin G24q base CFLs. The lamp delivers near-daylight illumination in 2700K, 3000K, 3500K or 4000K color temperatures and has a CRI of over 80 to suit any interior environment.
Proprietary Thermal IQ technology optimizes lamp operation in fully enclosed luminaires and maintains lamp integrity to 150-degree ambient temperatures.The LED lamps are available in horizontal or vertical configurations to accommodate the wide variety of recessed downlight and pendant applications.
The UL Recognized lamp has a long 50,000-hour life (L70), supported by a five-year warranty. The lamp contains no hazardous materials, which eliminates special recycling or handling requirements at the end of its long life.
Lamp Availability
The Lunera CFL LED G24q lamp is now available off-the-shelf from authorized Lunera distributors. For online purchases, the lamp is currently available on Amazon.com, 1000bulbs.com and other trusted retailers.
Upgrade to LED with no up-front cost using Lunera's "Lighting as a Service" (LaaS) program
Lunera's LaaS program allows customers to proceed with broad deployments of Lunera's LED technology and products while preserving valuable capital budget for other uses. The lighting upgrade is cash flow positive from day one, so the energy saving benefits from an LED upgrade can be realized immediately. For more information about Lunera's LaaS program, visit www.lunera.com/
About Lunera Lighting
Lunera started as an innovative LED lighting company to deliver energy savings through lamps that are simple to install, reliable to operate, and valuable to own. The company has rapidly transcended lighting to become the world's most innovative Energy Management Optimization company. Lunera's IoT platform, integrated into next generation plug-and-play LED lighting, easily solves the problem of capturing building usage and awareness data and will change the way companies run their business.
The company's patented platform is uniquely designed for simple installation within existing infrastructure and scales to monitor, control and optimize every available energy consumer. Lunera impacts the customers' bottom line by eliminating costly and disruptive major retrofit projects, expanding rebate eligibility and reducing total energy spend by up to 50 percent. For additional information, visit http://www.lunera.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Carol Warren
Antarra Communications
714-890-4500
cwarren@antarra.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse