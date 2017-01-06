News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Ogden, UT
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Doug has spent the better part his life, 49 years, living in Utah with strong ties to Southern Utah. He has three wonderful children and four grandchildren. He and his wife Jodi are currently living in West Bountiful, Utah where Doug grew up. He spends his time serving in his community, gardening and fishing and traveling when possible with his wife, Jodi.
Doug started his career in 2000 with AIG/VALIC and was their "Rookie of the Year". He implemented several special pay plans two of which were for Davis and Weber School Districts. He met with and maintained the portfolios of several hundred clients while serving in the Utah Air National Guard.
Three short years later in 2003, Doug became an independent representative working from his home office. He built his business from zero clients to several hundred. Primarily in the 401 (k), 403 (b) and 457 market place.
Just this year, Doug received his AIF, (Advisor Investment Fiduciary) accreditation.
Currently, I work from my office in Bountiful with my senior partner Tom Wilding and our three assistants. Together we are a full service financial planning organization for individuals, business and governmental entities.
With changes in the economy over the past several years, the importance of planning has never been greater. Let us help you improve your risk management, reduce your insurance costs and increase your cash flow while strategically building wealth using mutual funds, stocks, life insurance and annuities.
AFEA is thrilled to have Doug join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
