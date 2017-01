'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, Philadelphia

'Eleven' On Netflix Drama, 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominee To Appear on Saturday and Sunday at Both Shows

Millie Bobby Brown

'Eleven' On Netflix Drama, 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominee To Appear on Saturday and Sunday at Both Shows

Millie Bobby Brown, the actress who has emerged as the breakout star of the critically acclaimed Netflix drama series "Stranger Things," will make her first Wizard World Comic Con appearances in Cleveland and Philadelphia in 2017. Brown will appear at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, and at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4.

Brown stars as "Eleven" in the fantasy Golden Globe-nominated drama, which took Netflix viewers by storm this summer. Brown recently shot up to number one on IMDB's STARmeter, and was recently nominated for a 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

Prior to "Stranger Things," Brown appeared as a lead in the BBC America series "Intruders" opposite Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and John Simm. She also appeared in a recurring role on the ABC series "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland" as "Young Alice." Additional television credits include "NCIS," "Modern Family" and "Grey's Anatomy."

Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is set for March 17-19; Philadelphia show dates are June 1-4.

In Cleveland, Brown joins early celebrity commitments by "Dexter" stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Jaime Murray and James Remar, "Star Trek's" Nichelle Nichols and "Firefly" star Jewel Staite. In Philadelphia, others already scheduled to attend include Sean Gunn, Barry Bostwick and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk").

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.