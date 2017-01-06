Pastor Joe Mitchell To Make Fight History With Gunn Vs. Jones Jr. Title Fight

 
WILMINGTON, Del. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- On February 17, as Bobby Gunn and Roy Jones Jr. will throw hands to determine the WBF Cruiserweight Championship of the World, Pastor Joe Mitchell from Light and Life Ministries in the UK will be making fight sports history of his own as he been invited to come over and perform a prayer service at the weigh ins and before the world title fight. As often is the case where a clergyman provides prayer prior to a fight, what sets this apart is that Pastor Joe will be performing the prayer for the World Championship bout.

Bobby Gunn was born and raised a Gypsy traveler, Gunn is a former World Cruiserweight title holder and the current world bare-knuckle heavyweight champion bare knuckle boxing is a rich history within the Gypsy community looked up to by hundreds of thousands of travelers worldwide, and having someone of the magnitude of Pastor Joe perform the service before his fight is quite humbling to Gunn.

"Pastor Joe Mitchell is known worldwide amongst the travelers as an incredible man of God, and he has devoted his life to the word of God and blessing the lives of others," said Gunn. "Words cannot express how much it means to me that he will be by myside before, during and after the fight.  The greatest fight that could ever be won is bending your knees."

Gunn and Jones Jr. are both men of faith, and have acknowledged the meaning of having such a powerful man lending his time to give blessings to each man before he engages in battle.

"This truly sets the precedence for what an incredible night it is going to be," said Gunn.

Pastor Joe Mitchell has always been in the corner of traveler fighters throughout the world and has given his unrelenting support, and now will have a chance to reach out to millions throughout the world on the Gunn vs, Jones Jr. card.

"The greatest fight that ever was won is bending your knees to Jesus," Paston Joe added.

From day one boxing fans around the world felt a vibe that Bobby Gunn vs. Roy Jones Jr. was going to be a night to remember, and truly set the stage for boxing in 2017. Both fighters have expressed their ongoing appreciation in having Pastor Joe with them on such an epic night. Bobby Gunn vs. Roy Jones Jr. will take place at the Chase Center in Wilmington Delaware on February 17, and will be televised worldwide.

Tickets for this epic showdown are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-championship-boxing-ro....
