Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Announcing POD's New Name to RESPEC!

 
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Founded in 1988, POD is a full-service IT company that has come to be recognized for expertly delivering a wide variety of IT professional services and solutions to public and private clients across the country and in various industries. Since its establishment, POD has thrived to innovate mission critical IT solutions that streamline the way orgabizations do business.

In 2006, POD and RESPEC (a multidiscipline engineering company) teamed its service offerings through a corporate merger with RESPEC as the parent company.  Over the past 10 years, POD and RESPEC have continued to deliver services to its customers under both brand names.  In this time, the POD and RESPEC team has expanded the industries it serves, the types of services and solutions offered, and the geographic regions covered.  In short, the merger of its technology and engineering expertise has proven more valuable to its customer base than originally anticipated.

Effective January 1, 2017, the corporate entities are consolidating and its customers will be served under a single brand name; RESPEC (http://www.respec.com/).  We believe this alleviates brand confusion and improves our customer service in a variety of ways with the most important being that our customers have a broader reach and easier access to employees and subject matter expertise across both corporate entities.

With the name change, we are also introducing our new logo and branding. Inspired by Escher, our new logo is the impossible R. It represents the types of complex problems and solutions RESPEC specializes in. With extra vision to see solutions that others can't and vast knowledge to bridge the gaps that others don't, we're transformers with the know-how to solve our clients' hardest problems. Through the application of our knowhow we solve the intractable and insolvable problems represented by the impossible R. At RESPEC, we thrive on technology and making our clients successful. This is why we do what we do.

To learn more about RESPEC's product and service offerings, visit www.respec.com

POD's website: www.poddatasolutions.com

Noussaiba N.
***@poddatasolutions.com
