Announcing POD's New Name to RESPEC!
In 2006, POD and RESPEC (a multidiscipline engineering company) teamed its service offerings through a corporate merger with RESPEC as the parent company. Over the past 10 years, POD and RESPEC have continued to deliver services to its customers under both brand names. In this time, the POD and RESPEC team has expanded the industries it serves, the types of services and solutions offered, and the geographic regions covered. In short, the merger of its technology and engineering expertise has proven more valuable to its customer base than originally anticipated.
Effective January 1, 2017, the corporate entities are consolidating and its customers will be served under a single brand name; RESPEC (http://www.respec.com/
With the name change, we are also introducing our new logo and branding. Inspired by Escher, our new logo is the impossible R. It represents the types of complex problems and solutions RESPEC specializes in. With extra vision to see solutions that others can't and vast knowledge to bridge the gaps that others don't, we're transformers with the know-how to solve our clients' hardest problems. Through the application of our knowhow we solve the intractable and insolvable problems represented by the impossible R. At RESPEC, we thrive on technology and making our clients successful. This is why we do what we do.
To learn more about RESPEC's product and service offerings, visit www.respec.com
POD's website: www.poddatasolutions.com
