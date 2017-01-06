 
New Dream Catchers Series Novel "Spotlight" Available for Pre-Order on Kindle

Author Sandy Lo announces release date of "Spotlight" on March 1st and Reveals Book Cover
 
 
"Spotlight" is available for pre-order on Amazon.
NEW YORK - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The sixth book in the "Dream Catchers Series" by Sandy Lo is now available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle.  "Spotlight" is the title of the new installment of the series, which releases March 1st.  The story is from the point-of-view of 21-year-old, Aylin Ashton, the daughter of rock star Jordan Walsh and famous photographer, Haley.

"Spotlight" is reminiscent of the first book in the series in the way that Aylin, much like her mother, feels lost and lonely.  Aylin traveled the world with her father's rock band, Tortured, has walked red carpets, met celebrity crushes, but missed out on a "normal" childhood.  Without any friends her age, and little dating experience, she finds herself clinging to an older man—Colin, her father's tour manager.

The exploration of adult feelings while trying to figure out her college major takes Aylin on a journey of love, lust and living a life outside of her parents' shadow.

"Spotlight" is available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle: http://amzn.to/2j7XVmU

To celebrate the release, Sandy Lo will be hosting a Twitter party featuring the characters of the "Dream Catchers Series".  Stay tuned for details!

This is Sandy Lo's 9th fiction novel.  She is a born and raised New Yorker, who is also an entertainment journalist, blogger and digital strategist.

Follow Sandy Lo:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/sandylomedia
Facebook: http://facebook.com/sandylomedia
Instagram: http://instagram.com/sandylomedia
Amazon: http://amazon.com/author/sandylo
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/authorsandylo

Contact
Sandy Lo Media
www.sandylo.com
***@sandylo.com
Source:
Email:***@sandylo.com Email Verified
Tags:Romance, Book Series, Sandy Lo
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
