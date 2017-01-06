News By Tag
New Dream Catchers Series Novel "Spotlight" Available for Pre-Order on Kindle
Author Sandy Lo announces release date of "Spotlight" on March 1st and Reveals Book Cover
"Spotlight" is reminiscent of the first book in the series in the way that Aylin, much like her mother, feels lost and lonely. Aylin traveled the world with her father's rock band, Tortured, has walked red carpets, met celebrity crushes, but missed out on a "normal" childhood. Without any friends her age, and little dating experience, she finds herself clinging to an older man—Colin, her father's tour manager.
The exploration of adult feelings while trying to figure out her college major takes Aylin on a journey of love, lust and living a life outside of her parents' shadow.
"Spotlight" is available for pre-order on Amazon Kindle: http://amzn.to/
To celebrate the release, Sandy Lo will be hosting a Twitter party featuring the characters of the "Dream Catchers Series". Stay tuned for details!
This is Sandy Lo's 9th fiction novel. She is a born and raised New Yorker, who is also an entertainment journalist, blogger and digital strategist.
