Genentech Corporate Counsel Jennifer Matthews Joins Trucker Huss
Ms. Matthews served as Senior Corporate Counsel at Genentech for ten years and is a seasoned employee benefits lawyer with significant in-house experience. At Genentech, she advised the company regarding all aspects of plans and programs, and provided counsel regarding new regulations. She has been a trusted advisor to executives and business leaders over the years, providing practical advice regarding legal risk management.
Prior to Genentech, Ms. Matthews was an attorney for Agilent Technologies, a technology company in Silicon Valley, for five years.
Ms. Matthews will practice in a variety of benefits law areas. She has extensive experience with health and welfare plan design and operation, as well as with 401(k) plans and executive compensation matters.
"We are thrilled to have Jennifer join the Trucker Huss team. Her employee benefits law focus and in-house business experience are an asset to our firm as we continue to always strive to provide the highest quality service for our clients," said Brad Huss, Co-founding Director of Trucker Huss.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
