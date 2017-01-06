News By Tag
Hitachi Business Finance Releases Educational Asset-based Lending Infographic
New asset-based lending infographic explains the basics of lending for small- and medium-size businesses
The infographic is designed to show entrepreneurs, business owners, and trusted advisors how using a company's own assets – A/R, inventory, and equipment – can help hire additional employees, secure a new contract, purchase equipment, make payroll, and more. Hitachi Business Finance offers A/R financing (also known as factoring) and asset-based lines of credit to small-to medium-size businesses across the United States.
"Asset-based lending offers working capital for companies that may be growing, are highly leveraged, or just need more capital than what their current lender is willing to offer," says Mike Semanco, president and COO. "Our goal with this piece is to better explain who is best suited for asset-based lending, its benefits, as well as how it works and why it should be used."
To access the infographic, visit http://www.hitachibusinessfinance.com/
To view additional educational pieces crafted by the Hitachi Business Finance team, including case studies, eBooks, guides, and more, visit http://www.hitachibusinessfinance.com/
About Hitachi Business Finance
Hitachi Business Finance is a source of opportunity and information for entrepreneurs seeking solutions beyond traditional lending.
Backed by the global power of Hitachi Ltd., and with more than a decade of proven success, we offer asset-based financing designed to help improve a company's cash position. More information at www.hitachibusinessfinance.com.
About Hitachi Capital America Corp.
Hitachi Capital America Corp. is an independent, diversified leasing and financial services company providing financing to commercial businesses and other Hitachi companies in the United States. We offer a variety of asset-based financing solutions with a focus on truck, trailer, and floorplan financing; trade financing; medium/small ticket financing; structured financing; vendor financing; and asset-based lending. Learn more at www.hitachicapitalamerica.com.
Media Contact
Katie Mullin
248-658-1100
kmullin@hitachibusinessfinance.com
