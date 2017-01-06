Borroughs Corporation to Showcase Expanded Automotive Workstation Product Line at NADA 2017

New Accessories and Offerings in Borroughs Automotive Workstations will be the Focus of their 2017 NADA exhibit booth – Including a Heavy Duty Combination Cabinet, Bookcases and More.

Don Kennedy, Marketing Communications Specialist

Don Kennedy, Marketing Communications Specialist

-- The Borroughs Automotive Workstation is geared towards automotive service managers, mechanics/technicians, and automotive enthusiasts of every nature. Borroughs automotive workstations are designed for the professional who wants reliability, quality and some of the best features in the industry. Increasing efficiency and organization for automotive professionals at your shop is at the heart of our design. The Borroughs cabinets and storage systems can be configured in a multitude of ways to suit specific needs, and tools. New for 2017 are our roll-out shelves, bookcase shelves for Point or Sale products, and recessed bases. Borroughs workstations continue to accommodate technology with options such as power outlets, usb ports, and/or Ethernet ports.."- William Heird,With today's competitive automotive environment, keeping a dealership's service center efficient and maintained can help make service centers one of the most profitable areas in the dealership. A well laid out service center works at the heart of a dealership to reinforce branding and the overall image in the eyes of customers. In addition, it can improve employee satisfaction, retention, and create a better experience for customers and service professionals.• Pump cabinets designed with knock-out panels both behind and below the unit for easy access to utilities.• Lower cabinets feature modern aesthetics with recessed handles and hidden fasteners.• Tool drawers consist of heavy-duty steel construction, with a 400 lbs. capacity.• Upper cabinets boast a soft close feature allowing them to be lifted with one hand – simply the best design in the industry.• Key Components include: Lift control cabinets, reel cabinets, shelf cabinets, and more. All of which integrate seamlessly to create the right mix for customers.No competing product comes close in terms of quality, durability, and attention to detail. This professional line of workstations rounds out the complete automotive offerings from Borroughs. Borroughs' automotive product lines can deliver efficient, long-lasting product options for automotive dealerships, service centers, parts departments, or repair shops. To learn more, visit the Borroughs website at www.borroughs.com.About Borroughs CorporationEstablished in 1938, Borroughs has been building top-quality steel storage and shelving systems for over seventy-five years. Our focus on producing "A" grade storage products has given us the expertise to provide systems ranging from a small back room storage requirement to high-rise and multi-level systems found in today's distribution and fulfillment centers. Borroughs' industry experience is a major benefit, which adds significant value. When dealing with huge projects, diverse requirements and critical situations, there is no substitute for experience.