Sacred Heart School's Olivia Colombo wins Kurt Geissler Prize for Youth Achievement
Junior applies for patent for award-winning Green Highway Project
Colombo was awarded the $2,000 prize for her entry "The Green Highway Project: Electromagnetism and Thermocouple Technology" which demonstrates how highways can be utilized as a new source of renewable energy. The winning entry was nominated by Sacred Heart High School Science teacher Gregory Morehouse.
Colombo's project has been the recipient of numerous awards, taking an Honorable Mention last year in the national THINK competition, sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). When in eighth grade, Colombo placed third in the national ProjectCSGirls Middle School Computer Science Contest for her innovative project.
The high school sophomore is presently seeking to expand upon the award-winning idea by building a full-scale prototype of her harvesting system that incorporates thermocouples and spring electromagnets and has applied for a patent to protect her proprietary theory.
The prestigious award is named in memory of Kurt Geissler, a high school engineering teacher in Hanover, Massachusetts whose life was cut short by lung transplant rejection. Shortly before his death, Geissler conceived the idea of a foundation to provide grants to students ages 12 to 20 to fund self-directed educational projects.
"The entire school is so proud of Olivia for yet another remarkable achievement,"
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
