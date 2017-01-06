Upcoming National Conference on Teen Sleep and How Schools Implement Later Start Times

Contact

-- On April 27 -28, 2017, sleep researchers, school administrators, community advocates, and national policy experts will gather in Washington, DC to hear the latest research about teen sleep and to learn from school district leaders across the U.S. how they implemented later school day start times to allow for healthy sleep. This unique conference is a collaboration sponsored by the Yale School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the RAND Corporation, and the non- profit organization Start School Later.A wide range of medical organizations have recommended that middle and high schools start after 8:30 a.m., including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Association of School Nurses, the Society of Pediatric Nurses, and the American Medical Association. Their recommendations are based on more than three decades of medical research showing a biological shift in the sleep cycle during puberty that makes it difficult for most teenagers to get healthy sleep when school starts too early in the morning. Newer research also shows that delaying school start times results in more teenagers getting more sleep and also decreases the potential for a host of health and safety issues correlated with deficient sleep, including car crashes, depression, diabetes, substance use, and sports injuries. "Providing a healthy school start time is an educational issue. But it is also a critical public health issue that touches every aspect of the health, well-being, and lives and future of our next generation" says Judith Owens, MD, one of the conference speakers.Many schools have adopted later start times in accordance with the medical recommendations, but bell time change remains challenging in many communities. This conference will also help school administrators and community advocates address the array of issues in the implementation process, including tips about managing a smooth transition, engaging community members, resolving logistical challenges, and increasing awareness about teen sleep needs.Among the many other speakers are Dr. Mary Carskadon of Brown University who did the pioneering research in the 1980s on the sleep phase shift in teens, and Dr. Kyla Wahlstrom of the University of Minnesota who has investigated for over 20 years the outcomes for teens and schools that have experienced the later start time schedule. As Dr. Wahlstrom notes, "This conference is an unprecedented opportunity bringing together all of the leading researchers and school leaders in the country on this issue and is all about sharing knowledge across educational and medical boundaries."Conference details and registration information can be found on the conference website: www.SchoolStartTimeConference.orgFor more information, contact: Shar Pazand, Conference Event Coordinator, at 708.334.9122 or Email: info@SchoolStartTimeConference.org