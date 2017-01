Healthcare Webinar - The Impact of First Impressions on Patient Acquisition and Revenue

Co-Presented by Yext and Binary Fountain, the webinar will address how to increase online visibility to increase appointments and revenue for healthcare systems and providers

--Binary Fountain (http://www.binaryfountain.com/), a leading provider of patient feedback management solutions, and Yext (http://www.yext.com/), the global location data management leader, will team up with Becker's to co-present a webinar titled, "The Impact of First Impressions on Patient Acquisition and Revenue." With patient acquisition and retention influencing the revenue of healthcare systems, it is crucial to have a strategy in place for engaging patients online and influencing their decision making. The webinar will cover what types of information influence patient decisions most, where patients go to look for them and how to increase discoverability in the patient healthcare journey. The informative webinar will also educate attendees on how healthcare organizations can identify ways to maximize their online reputation.Topics of discussion include:• Steps to creating a strategy that will help impact patient acquisition• How to attract more patients by optimizing "Rich Listings"• The power of online rating and reviews - and why you need them• Why taking a transparent approach to sharing information is vital to engaging patientsWebinar: The Impact of First Impressions on Patient Acquisition and RevenueWednesday, January 18, 2017; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ESTMore information:• Carrie Liken, Head of Healthcare, Yext• Andrew Rainey, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Binary FountainYext puts healthcare on the map with the award-winning Location Cloud. We enable health systems and providers to manage location data about their facilities and physicians across their websites, mobile apps, internal systems, and the industry's largest ecosystem of maps, apps, social networks, directories, and search engines including Google, Apple, Facebook, Bing, and Yahoo. Our products — Listings, Pages, and Reviews — enable the world's millions of businesses to drive face-to-face and digital interactions that boost brand awareness, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.Based in the heart of New York City, Yext has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies by the Inc. 5000 (2015 & 2016), one of Forbes' Most Promising Companies (2014 & 2015) and one of Fortune's Best Places to Work (2014, 2015 & 2016).Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain (https://twitter.com/binaryfountain)