Three Payne & Fears Partners Present at CEB "Employment Law Practice: 2016 Year in Review"
Patton and Sohlgren will present in Southern California at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center on January 20, 2017. The presentation will be live cast for additional viewing.
Sorensen will present in Northern California at the Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova on January 20 and at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco on January 27. The San Francisco program will also be livecast.
Since the early 1990's, Payne & Fears has published the materials used by CEB throughout California to educate other lawyers about developments in employment law. The annual book published by Payne & Fears and then distributed by CEB digests dozens of federal and state cases along with new laws affecting employers throughout California.
The panels will analyze how recent decisions and new laws affect employment relationships and your practice from both the employer and employee perspective. The seminars will be beneficial for any lawyer representing employers, employees or labor unions.
CEB is a self-supporting program of the University of California that is cosponsored by the State Bar of California. CEB is the go-to source for lawyers on information about the law, and the practice of law, in California. For more information on the CEB programs visit www.ceb.com.
About Payne & Fears LLP
Payne & Fears LLP serves clients in the areas of employment and labor law counseling and litigation, business litigation, business transactions and insurance coverage litigation. With seven offices (Orange County, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Silicon Valley) and more than 50 highly skilled lawyers, Payne & Fears aggressively represents clients in their most pressing legal matters. Whether advising our clients how to avoid legal problems or representing them in litigation with millions of dollars at stake, our clients know that Payne & Fears consistently delivers the results they want. For more information, please visit www.paynefears.com.
