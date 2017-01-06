News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert Tina Meitl on Differences Between Thanks and Gratitude
OBERLIN, KS – January 12, 2017 – Tina Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "The Gift of True Gratitude." Ms. Meitl continues the gift-giving season with her first blog of the New Year.
Meitl writes, "Happy New Year to all! I am so grateful to be able to express myself in this exciting New Year of 2017." She continues adding, "And I mean I am truly filled with gratitude, which is different than merely being thankful."
Meitl expounds, "Gratitude is often confused as being synonymous with thankfulness. I would like to point out the differences."
According to Meitl, "We say "thank you" many times during the day when people show us kindness and respect. Someone lets us into the flow of traffic; we wave our hand and say, "thank you." Expressing thanks is easy for most people." She adds, "We thank the cashier at the supermarket, the teller at the bank, the person who opens the door for us as we enter a store."
"Gratitude is different," Meitl says. We've heard of making a "gratitude list" on a daily basis. Gratitude is acknowledging that what you have is exactly what you need."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. She also is an insurance agent who builds connections in order to help her clients make solid foundation decisions while also finding the inspiration in their difficulties to use as a catalyst in creating something superb. Tina has received many honors such as the NAPW- 2016 Woman of the Year Award, Life Rookie of the Year, Heritage, Blue Vase Elite and many more.
Amongst these honors Tina also graduated from the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, and she now holds her agent's license in Nebraska and Kansas. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
