Carlisle Import & Performance Weekend Welcomes National TV to the Event
Filming on "Legends of the Design" to Commence in May at Carlisle
This is not the first time Carlisle has been seen via Velocity, but it'll be the first time in quite some time that the Import & Performance event gets its turn in the spotlight. The new program, entitled Legends of the Design, will air later in the fall and be comprised of 10 episodes filmed at shows around the country. Of those 10, one, maybe two of them will be set in Carlisle.
Legends of the Design is co-hosted by author and car collector "GT Joey" Limongelli as well as Maria Prekeges and will give those showing and attending at Carlisle their chance for 15 minutes of fame and to be able to brag that their car is now "as seen on TV." Joey, Maria and the crew will scour the Carlisle grounds looking for cars that highlight amazing designs of the import world. Not only will the cameras flock to these showfield gems, Joey and Maria will speak with owners and enthusiast to better educate viewers on overall design and features. In addition, Joey and Maria will go the extra step, breaking down the who, what, where and why of the car design and its features.
A show like this is a perfect fit for the mixed audience of people and cars that come to Carlisle. According to Joey himself, Carlisle was a must for this upcoming season.
"I'm excited because I've been coming to this event for 20 years and I could not think of a better launching point for this all-new TV series," noted "GT Joey"."
"The filming of this new show puts our weekend of international automotive excitement on display for the entire world to see…literally,"
The Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals is currently accepting registrations for the 2017 event. Be it showfield, vendor inquiries or the purchase of single day or weekend tickets, complete details are available by calling 717-243-7855 or online at www.CarlisleEvents.com.
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
