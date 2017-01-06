News By Tag
Finding the Pros and Cons of Using Niagen Has Never Been Easier
Niagen, which is also known as nicotinamide riboside or NR is a rare form of the B3 vitamin that was only recently discovered. Apparently, it has the ability to increase the levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, also known as NAD+.
There has been done some research on the levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide and on what would happen if we could raise the levels of NAD+ again. Although most of the studies were done on mice and not humans, the results were pretty good. In the end, it has been shown that the older mice started becoming just as strong as their younger counterparts because every organ in their bodies started working better.
The studies that have been done on humans were very few, but they also showed that the subjects who were supplementing with Niagen did have higher NAD+ levels, which helped them prevent and treat some problems and conditions that they were having because of their age. Unfortunately, the clinical trials that have been done on humans were not incredibly conclusive, and the results were a little mixed, so it is hard to tell if this product will truly be useful somehow.
How Does Niagen Work?
It acts as a forerunner for the coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. When we are young, our bodies usually do produce this coenzyme because of various factors, but after we start aging that does not happen very often. The nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is found in every single cell everywhere in our bodies, and it helps the mitochondria produce energy for the entire body to work. This is why the fact that the NAD+ levels start to drop after we reach a certain age can be a little scary.
The nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide also acts in the communication between the nucleus of the cells and the mitochondria. Because our levels of NAD+ start decreasing, it is much more difficult for the nucleus of the cells and the mitochondria to communicate with each other. The problem here is that not being able to communicate can lead to the production of energy being impaired. The cell will not be able to make energy, which will make us weaker and it can result in various diseases. If this happens, we are at risk to develop diseases like chronic fatigue, loss of the muscle strength, hypertension, heart attacks, strokes and other heart issues, various neural cognitive and mental disorders, excess of fat in the liver, weight gain in general, high levels of sugar in the blood, insulin resistance which can ultimately lead to diabetes and even metabolic dysfunction.
Niagen is the only brand that produces nicotinamide riboside, and we will not be able to find it anywhere else. There are a few others that advertise their nicotinamide riboside, but they use their product name. Even so, none of them are different from each other because typically they all use the same ingredients. The only difference is going to be on the price, let us be honest with you. So do not worry that the cheapest product will be less useful or of worse quality than the most expensive one because there is no difference. Even so, just to be sure, check the label for the dosages they use.
The first human study that compared the different effects of the various dosages of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in humans was made by a doctor called Charles Brenner. And if you want to know more about this clinical trial, you can look up the Ph.D. dissertation that was written by Samuel AJ Trammel where he documented the whole thing in extensive detail. This study focused on twelve different subjects. Six of these subjects were women and the other six of them were men and this clinical trial took place with breaks of seven days between the administration of NAD+ and testing the results. All of the subjects were given nicotinamide riboside in amounts from one hundred milligrams to one thousand milligrams and their levels of NAD+ were checked very often. The study concluded with the realization that taking one dosage of one thousand milligrams of NAD+ per day gives the same results as does taking repeated doses of smaller amounts.
Another study that was done on mice showed that restoring levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide can help the body prevent premature aging. It can also assist the body regenerate instead of degenerate with time passing. This particular study was started when the experts gave older mice Niagen, and it was concluded when they noticed that these older mice started having the same muscle capacity, strength, endurance and metabolic rate as significantly younger mice.
It is hard to tell if Niagen will work for everyone because the research we have on it is very limited and also because everyone is different. Some things may work for you, while others will not. Luckily, studies that have shown how increasing the NAD+ levels can help regenerate the body have sparked a lot of interest lately, and products like Niagen are being investigated more and more for use in treatment of age-related diseases and problems.
For more information regarding the benefits and side effects of Niagen please consult https://www.hlbenefits.com/
