Carrie Stepp contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
International Best-Selling Author advises readers on using their gifts to create a grateful life
In an inspiring story titled, "On My Way to Becoming," Carrie writes about dreaming boldly and how positive thinking can change your life.
Carrie says, "Declaring gratitude for precisely where you've been planted invites blessings. As you move through your day, consider what you are planting. Are your thoughts and actions planting milkweed or poison ivy? Whatever you're planting will indeed get delivered. So, what is it that you're seeking, planting and harvesting? Will you notice when it appears? Who are you on the way to becoming? Declare bold dreams, feel into the true abundance that surrounds you in every direction, experience joy, cherish peace, celebrate the climb and build a lifelong partnership of intimacy in this dance of life as you leave a legacy."
Carrie Stepp is a Midwestern country girl that's full of heart and branded in technology. She's on a bold mission to inspire, enlighten and empower others to rise higher. She's an Award-Winning Digital Course Developer, having designed thousands of digital courses for world-class clients such as Samsung, Ashley Furniture, World Bank and Best Western to name a few. She's an International Best-Selling Author, Award Winning Inventor and Intuitive Creator. As a thought leader specializing in transformative personal and professional development, she will bring your dreams to life.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
