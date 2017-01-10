 
ECS Recognises CNet Training's Education Framework

The Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS), is recognising programs from CNet Training's Network Infrastructure Education Framework and creating specialist datacomms cards for those who hold certifications from the framework.
 
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It is compulsory on almost all UK construction sites that workers hold a valid ECS or CSCS card. ECS is the electrotechnical affiliate of CSCS and is now solely responsible for issuing cards to the datacomms industry. All those who currently hold a Datacomms CSCS card will be required to transfer over to an ECS Datacomms card on their next renewal. The ECS Datacomms card allows workers to easily validate their credentials in addition to proving they're competent in health and safety and able to work on site.

Now, those who successfully complete the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®), the Certified Network Infrastructure Technician (CNIT®), the Certified Telecommunications Project Management (CTPM®) or the Certified Network Infrastructure Design Professional (CNIDP®) programs are eligible to apply for the relevant ECS Datacomms card.

The Global Network Infrastructure Education Framework, originated by CNet Training, offers industry professionals an opportunity to map education programs to meet individual and organisation requirements. It provides designations that have become key skill reference points that allow those holding the certifications and qualifications to clearly demonstrate their ability and experience.

As well as eligibility for the ECS Datacomms card, upon successful completion of a CNet Training program students gain an official industry recognised certification, an internationally recognised professional qualification, Continual Professional Development (CPDs), the use of a post nominal title i.e. Martin Smith CNCI and the use of the official certification logo.

Those with the CNet qualifications and ECS Health & Safety Assessment can apply online for the ECS Datacomms cards at www.ecscard.org.uk via MyECS, an online portal that allows cardholders to manage their ECS applications and renewals.

Martin Smith, CNet Training's Network Infrastructure Business Development Manager said: "The new ECS Datacomms cards are a step forward for the industry. We welcome this endorsement from ECS and recognise the benefits it provides throughout the electrotechnical and network cabling sector. CNet Training is the global leader of technical training and education for the data centre & network infrastructure sectors and the ECS cards provide further validation that distinguishes CNet Training's programs from others."

David Thomas, ECS Strategic Development Manager for the Joint Industry Board, who administers the ECS scheme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said: "We're pleased to be working with CNet to recognise their training within the ECS – it presents a fantastic opportunity for datacomms engineers to demonstrate their qualifications and professionalism in the workplace. We look forward to a successful relationship with CNet Training in the future where we continue to promote industry recognised standards."

For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
