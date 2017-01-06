News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Pineapple Corporation Opens New Showcase Home at Pablo Creek Reserve
"As our new showcase home in Pablo Creek Reserve demonstrates, the art of timeless design complements today's modern lifestyle," said The Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert. "From the foundation to the finish, every home by The Pineapple Corporation is designed for life, reflecting our company's genuine love of building."
Inspired by the simplistic elegance of Modern Spanish architecture, the five-bedroom, six-and-one-
The single-story estate home features the generous use of natural stone and hardwood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen has a spacious island with built-in seating, a combination of quartz and natural stone countertops and includes a professional appliance package. The lavish owners' suite showcases a barrel vault ceiling and opens to a walk-out patio. The owners' suite includes a walk-in closet with freestanding island, a built-in coffee bar, custom vanities with built-in storage and a luxurious bath with walk-in shower and freestanding tub. The home has a three-car garage and lush landscaping. Located at 5300 Chandler Bend Drive, The Pineapple Corporation's showcase home at Pablo Creek Reserve is priced at $2,179,000 and includes a fully designed pool package.
Pablo Creek Reserve is an exclusive gated residential community conveniently located near Mayo Clinic, the St. Johns Town Center and the beaches of Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra. The community features many trails for walking and jogging as well as parks and lakes.
In addition to Pablo Creek Reserve, The Pineapple Corporation is building new single-family homes in Glen Kernan Golf and Country Club and coming soon to The Vista at Twenty Mile in Nocatee. The Pineapple Corporation also builds on individual home sites.
For more information about The Pineapple Corporation, call (904) 568-3682 or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse