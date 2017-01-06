 
News By Tag
* The Pineapple Corporation
* Spencer Calvert
* Pablo Creek Reserve
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


The Pineapple Corporation Opens New Showcase Home at Pablo Creek Reserve

 
 
The Pineapple Corporation at Pablo Creek Reserve
The Pineapple Corporation at Pablo Creek Reserve
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* The Pineapple Corporation
* Spencer Calvert
* Pablo Creek Reserve

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pineapple Corporation, Northeast Florida's leading luxury home builder known for its stunningly beautiful, award-winning homes, recently opened a custom showcase home in Pablo Creek Reserve. The exquisite Courtyard Estate home represents the architectural design style, exceptional craftsmanship and building integrity for which The Pineapple Corporation is known.

"As our new showcase home in Pablo Creek Reserve demonstrates, the art of timeless design complements today's modern lifestyle," said The Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert. "From the foundation to the finish, every home by The Pineapple Corporation is designed for life, reflecting our company's genuine love of building."

Inspired by the simplistic elegance of Modern Spanish architecture, the five-bedroom, six-and-one-half bathroom courtyard home features 5,067 square feet of living space and perfectly marries luxurious outdoor living with bright, airy indoor spaces. Distinctive architectural elements include exposed rafter tails, clean white stucco, traditional barrel tile roof, cedar beams and vaulted tongue-in-groove ceiling in the rear lanai. The inspiration and thoughtful design of this masterpiece is completed by a secluded side courtyard and a massive central courtyard that boasts authentic stone columns lining the extensive promenade which encircle the warm ambience of one of four masonry fireplace in the home.

The single-story estate home features the generous use of natural stone and hardwood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen has a spacious island with built-in seating, a combination of quartz and natural stone countertops and includes a professional appliance package. The lavish owners' suite showcases a barrel vault ceiling and opens to a walk-out patio. The owners' suite includes a walk-in closet with freestanding island, a built-in coffee bar, custom vanities with built-in storage and a luxurious bath with walk-in shower and freestanding tub. The home has a three-car garage and lush landscaping. Located at 5300 Chandler Bend Drive, The Pineapple Corporation's showcase home at Pablo Creek Reserve is priced at $2,179,000 and includes a fully designed pool package.

Pablo Creek Reserve is an exclusive gated residential community conveniently located near Mayo Clinic, the St. Johns Town Center and the beaches of Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra.  The community features many trails for walking and jogging as well as parks and lakes.

In addition to Pablo Creek Reserve, The Pineapple Corporation is building new single-family homes in Glen Kernan Golf and Country Club and coming soon to The Vista at Twenty Mile in Nocatee. The Pineapple Corporation also builds on individual home sites.

For more information about The Pineapple Corporation, call (904) 568-3682 or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
End
Source:The Pineapple Corporation
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:The Pineapple Corporation, Spencer Calvert, Pablo Creek Reserve
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share