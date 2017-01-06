News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Advanced Test Equipment Rentals Now Offers Industry Leading Teseq NSG 3150
The new NSG 3150 15kV Combination Wave Surge Generator enables users to conduct immunity tests in compliance with IEC/EN-61000-
The Teseq NSG 3150 was constructed with a high contrast 7" touch panel display and an integrated keyboard and thumbwheel for fast and efficient data entry. Standardized tests can be issued with just a few taps using the integrated Test Assistance (TA) function, making the Teseq NSG 3150 as easy to operate as the rest of the highly regarded Teseq 3000 series generators.
"Teseq manufactures equipment that benefits users and aligns with our standard for quality and consistency, and we are pleased to carry the NSG 3150," said Gabe Alcala, Business Development Manager at ATEC. One such benefit of the Teseq NSG3150 is the 15kV combination wave, which enables its users to achieve higher amplitude testing, with the proven and modern NSG 3000 series platform. "This unique capability provides clients with the means to test at levels previously outside of their testing portfolio" Alcala explained.
The Teseq NSG 3150 and its 690 VAC, 63 A, 3 phase coupling network are currently in stock and available with ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration for rent at ATEC. Orders placed today will be shipped tomorrow. For more information on the Teseq NSG 3150 and other ATEC rentals, please visit www.atecorp.com/
About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC (https://www.atecorp.com/
Contact
Tiana Byers, ATEC
***@atecorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse