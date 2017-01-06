 
Industry News





Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Showcase Digital Films at Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona

 
 
Tekra at Dscoop Phoenix
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films at booth #707 at the Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona March 1-4, 2017.

"Tekra is proud to be one of just a few companies that has participated in every single Dscoop conference since its inception in 2006," states Andy Danihel, Director of Marketing for Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. "We have found that the Dscoop Conference is an extremely valuable conference for companies that own HP Indigo and inkjet presses to attend. Every type of company that a digitial printer would want to meet to assist them in growing their business, including Tekra, have a booth at the event."

Tekra will be showcasing their line of Dura-Go® optimized films for HP Indigo presses and their line of JetView™ plastic films for UV inkjet and Latex inkjet presses. In addition, Tekra will be officially launching some new digital films at the Dscoop Show. "We will have samples of our new digital films, with unique benefits, that we are offering in 2017 at the show for printers to evaluate," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager - Digital Films for Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. "These new films will help our customers differentiate themselves from their compeition while driving growth and profitability."

To get a preview of these new film offerings, follow Tekra at their Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Google+ social media sites as they are announced in the upcoming weeks leading to the show. When at the show, visit Tekra at booth #707 and pick up a free sample.

Tags:Digital Films, Plastic Films, Dscoop Phoenix
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:New Berlin - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
