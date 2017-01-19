News By Tag
* Zenius
* Pmo
* Oversight
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Zenius Corporation's Whitepaper Advocates New Approach for Federal Program Management Oversight
Proposed archetype from innovative small business supports best practices and new legislation requiring program management accountability across the federal government
It is widely accepted that the vast majority of IT project failures could be a result of missing or inadequate Project Management oversight and can be traced to poor collaboration/
Addressing this concern in their exciting new whitepaper, Zenius proposes PMO services in an "ala carte" method providing both resource and funding flexibility to oftentimes painfully lean project budgets, thereby lowering risk and enhancing project visibility and accountability.
To read the whitepaper in full, please go to http://zeniuscorp.com/
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise. Our consultants design and manage complex information technology programs, award-winning grants management systems, and tailored e-Business solutions to reduce service costs and lower operating expenses while maximizing system efficiency. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm, whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate and deliver top value to our customers. For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.
Media Contact
Margaret Mitchell-Jones, Communications Lead
(202)550-8746
mmjones@zeniuscorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse