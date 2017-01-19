 
Zenius Corporation's Whitepaper Advocates New Approach for Federal Program Management Oversight

Proposed archetype from innovative small business supports best practices and new legislation requiring program management accountability across the federal government
 
 
LEESBURG, Va. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Zenius Corporation has published a ground-breaking whitepaper proposing the attributes needed to address and manage client-side program management, and advocating an approach to mitigate against future potential program failures. This whitepaper focuses on why projects can fail if customers put too much reliance on a vendor's project management resources but fail to have a strong "client-side" PMO in place as well. Titled Client-Side PMO: A new archetype to add value and flexibility, the whitepaper was co-authored by Dr. Danny Harris, PhD, renowned strategic consultant and former CIO of the U.S. Department of Education, and Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius Corporation.

It is widely accepted that the vast majority of IT project failures could be a result of missing or inadequate Project Management oversight and can be traced to poor collaboration/communication between vendor and client.  Failed IT can cost the federal government billions of dollars annually. These failures represent wasted taxpayer funding and may result in the inability to serve constituents, advance the public good and maintain the public trust.  To avoid this problem, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) established rules that require federal CIOs to ensure the government has adequately trained, certified and experienced program managers to supervise all critical projects on the client side. Recent legislation (https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/...) acknowledges the requirement for best practices in project and program management functions across the federal government, and the need to boost accountability.  Unfortunately, adequate program management supervision on the government side can be staffing-challenged, budget-constrained or simply unavailable, creating delay and possible program failure or even cancellation.

Addressing this concern in their exciting new whitepaper, Zenius proposes PMO services in an "ala carte" method providing both resource and funding flexibility to oftentimes painfully lean project budgets, thereby lowering risk and enhancing project visibility and accountability.

To read the whitepaper in full, please go to http://zeniuscorp.com/whitepapers.html

About Zenius Corporation

Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, Financial Management systems and consulting, and Higher Education domain support and expertise.  Our consultants design and manage complex information technology programs, award-winning grants management systems, and tailored e-Business solutions to reduce service costs and lower operating expenses while maximizing system efficiency. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm, whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate and deliver top value to our customers.  For more information, go to www.zeniuscorp.com.

Media Contact
Margaret Mitchell-Jones, Communications Lead
(202)550-8746
mmjones@zeniuscorp.com
