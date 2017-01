2017 NPA Board Officers Announced

Contact

-- The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) Board of Directors has appointed officers for 2017. They are: chair,; vice chair,; treasurer,; and oversight officer,As treasurer, Henkin will serve as chair of the Finance Committee, and as oversight officer, Costello will serve as chair of the Oversight Committee. These four positions, along with the NPA's executive director, comprise the Executive Committee.Governance Committee chairs were also appointed:, will serve as the Development Committee chair, and., will serve as the Strategic Planning chair.-###-The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA seeks to provide a national voice for postdoctoral scholars; to facilitate positive change for postdocs; and thereby to advance the research enterprise in the United States. The NPA serves the postdoctoral community, including more than 3,400 individual members and some 200 institutional members. The NPA provides support to the postdoctoral community through resources, toolkits, professional development and networking opportunities. To learn more about the NPA, visit http://www.nationalpostdoc.org