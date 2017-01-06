News By Tag
Perle Enables Serial over Cellular Network Data Transmission
Perle IOLAN SDS L Device Server enables administrators to securely access remote serial console ports on M2M and IoT equipment via a cellular data network.
There are innumerable serial based devices like PLC's, meters, sensors, modems, POS, printers and industrial equipment located where hardwired Ethernet connections are not available. Yet, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication needs are pushing network engineers to get these devices online. The solution is to use easily accessible cellular networks, with their affordable data packages.
The IOLAN SDS L Serial Device Server enables administrators to securely access remote serial console ports on M2M and IoT equipment via a cellular data network. Standard encryption tools such as Secure Shell (SSH) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protect any sensitive data that is transmitted. Additionally, authentication protocols such as RADIUS, TACACS+, LDAP, Kerberos, NIS and RSA Security's SecurID tokens ensure only authorized used are granted access to the system.
"This technology allows engineers to change the way networks are structured and enable data connectivity in an endless array of application environments,"
According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index1, global IP networks will support up to 10 billion new devices and connections by 2020. Advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M devices such as sensors, smart meters and actuators are continuing to drive up IP traffic, with M2M connections representing nearly half (46%) of total connected devices.
Alongside this explosion of connected devices, cellular connectivity is becoming an effective access method. According to 4G Americas2, cellular IoT communications are predicted to account for over 10% of the global market by 2020.
More information about Serial over Cellular communication and the new SDS L Device Server can be found on Perle's website (https://www.perle.com/
