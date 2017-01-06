 
News By Tag
* Serial To Cellular
* serial to LTE
* serial to 4G
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Perle Enables Serial over Cellular Network Data Transmission

Perle IOLAN SDS L Device Server enables administrators to securely access remote serial console ports on M2M and IoT equipment via a cellular data network.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Serial To Cellular
serial to LTE
serial to 4G

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Perle Systems, a global provider of secure serial to Ethernet device networking hardware, today announced the launch of IOLAN SDS L Serial Device Servers. The new product line is designed for high-speed transmission of serial RS232, RS422 or RS485 data over 4G LTE cellular networks.

There are innumerable serial based devices like PLC's, meters, sensors, modems, POS, printers and industrial equipment located where hardwired Ethernet connections are not available. Yet, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication needs are pushing network engineers to get these devices online. The solution is to use easily accessible cellular networks, with their affordable data packages.


The IOLAN SDS L Serial Device Server enables administrators to securely access remote serial console ports on M2M and IoT equipment via a cellular data network. Standard encryption tools such as Secure Shell (SSH) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protect any sensitive data that is transmitted. Additionally, authentication protocols such as RADIUS, TACACS+, LDAP, Kerberos, NIS and RSA Security's SecurID tokens ensure only authorized used are granted access to the system.

"This technology allows engineers to change the way networks are structured and enable data connectivity in an endless array of application environments," says John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems.

According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index1, global IP networks will support up to 10 billion new devices and connections by 2020. Advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M devices such as sensors, smart meters and actuators are continuing to drive up IP traffic, with M2M connections representing nearly half (46%) of total connected devices.

Alongside this explosion of connected devices, cellular connectivity is becoming an effective access method. According to 4G Americas2, cellular IoT communications are predicted to account for over 10% of the global market by 2020.

More information about Serial over Cellular communication and the new SDS L Device Server can be found on Perle's website (https://www.perle.com/products/iolan-sds-lte-device-serve...).

Contact
pr@perle.com

Contact
Perle Systems
+1 800-467-3753
***@perle.com
End
Source:
Email:***@perle.com Email Verified
Tags:Serial To Cellular, serial to LTE, serial to 4G
Industry:Technology
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Perle Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share