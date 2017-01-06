 
January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


An Important Statement from Dr. William Byne in Advance of the Presidential Inauguration

 
 
cover7H53QHS0.ihax
cover7H53QHS0.ihax
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In the past 3 years, both LGBT Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/lgbt) and the field of LGBT health have made advances that can be attributed, in large measure, to progressive changes and support under the Obama administration. From all indications, including the Republican Party Platform and President-elect Trump's "Contract with the American Voter," also known as his "100-Day Action Plan," we will not have the same level of federal support from the incoming administration but, instead, may face opposition.

Now is a time to redouble our efforts. In addition to scientific inquiry and clinical enhancements, vigilance and advocacy will be vital to the preservation and full realization of our recent gains.

Read Dr. Byne's Complete Statement Now:

Sustaining Progress Toward LGBT Health Equity: A Time for Vigilance, Advocacy, and Scientific Inquiry(http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/lgbt.2016.0211)

About the Journal
LGBT Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/lgbt), published bimonthly online with Open Access options and in print, brings together the LGBT research, health care, and advocacy communities to address current challenges and improve the health, well-being, and clinical outcomes of LGBT persons. Spanning a broad array of disciplines, the Journal publishes peer-reviewed original research, review articles, clinical reports, case studies, legal and policy perspectives, and much more. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the LGBT Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/lgbt)  website.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)  is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including Transgender Health, AIDS Patient Care and STDs, AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses, Journal of Women's Health, and Population Health Management.  Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's more than 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com)  website.

