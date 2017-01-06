 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


ITE launches WorldBuild Rebrand

ITE's portfolio of Build & Interiors shows rebrands as it launches into new markets.
 
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- London, UK: The world's largest portfolio of building, architecture, design and interiors exhibitions has rebranded. ITE's events in the sector connect 12,000 exhibiting companies with nearly 700,000 visitors in key emerging markets around the world. By 2018, 13 of ITE's building and interiors events will be known under a single name – WorldBuild.

This sees exhibitions gradually taking new names. For example MosBuild will now be WorldBuild Moscow, KazBuild in Almaty, Kazakhstan will become WorldBuild Almaty and UzBuild in Tashkent, Uzbekistan becomes WorldBuild Tashkent. The first event to run under the WorldBuild banner was WorldBuild Baku – formerly known as BakuBuild – in October 2016.

We've made this decision with our customers in mind. Bringing all ITE's building and interiors exhibitions under one brand means greater consistency for exhibitors and visitors – helping to ensure the same quality of event organisation and customer service, wherever a WorldBuild exhibition takes place.

Darryl Pawsey, ITE's Build and Interiors Portfolio Director, said: "Our building and interiors exhibitions have helped our customers connect their businesses to the world for the past 25 years. By bringing these events under a single WorldBuild brand, we're signalling our intent to do the same for many years to come."

The rebrand is also helping ITE launch into new markets. For example, the latest launch is WorldBuild India. Held in the commercial capital of Mumbai, this event takes the WorldBuild brand to one of the world's most vibrant construction markets.

ITE's exhibitions in other industries are undergoing similar rebrands. By the end of 2018, worldwide portfolios including the WorldFood, GlobalTravel and Global Oil & Gas exhibitions will serve their respective industries.

About ITE Build & Interiors

ITE organises over 40 events dedicated to the build and interiors sectors.

All events can be found on our website (http://www.buildingshows.com/About-ITE/Introducing-WorldB...)

- ENDS –

Contact
Maya Mhatre
Head of Build Marketing - ITE Group plc
***@ite-exhibitions.com
