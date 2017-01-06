Local councils turn to cloud-based technology to more efficiently manage the hosting of e

News By Tag
Councils face unique challenges in managing hundreds of community and commercial events and bookings every month across a multitude of facilities and spaces, including recreational grounds, sports halls, stadium, swimming pools, community centres, halls and dedicated function spaces.
Priava's cloud-based software – including event booking with an online calendar, venue and inventory management, CRM, task management, file storage, sales management, online enquiries, and catering modules – enables councils to manage bookings for multiple venues from a central application and offer online self-service bookings. Recent adopters of the software in Australia and the UK include:
· Banyule City Council (AU) (www.banyule.vic.gov.au)
· Brimbank City Council (https://www.brimbank.vic.gov.au)
· Dubbo City Council (AU) (www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au)
· Fairfield City Council (AU) (www.fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au)
· Georges River Council (http://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/
· Hobsons Bay City Council (www.hobsonsbay.vic.gov.au/)
· Knox City Council (AU) (www.knox.vic.gov.au)
· Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea (UK) (www.rbkc.gov.uk)
· London Borough of Ealing (UK) (www.ealing.gov.uk)
· London Borough of Waltham Forest (UK) (www.walthamforest.gov.uk)
· London Borough of Woking (UK) (www.woking.gov.uk)
· Woollahra City Council (AU) (www.woollahra,nsw.gov.au)
James Pegum, CEO of Priava, commented: "At Priava we understand that no two councils or government organisations are the same. Our purpose-built software has been designed to be flexible, intuitive and easy-to-use, with the aim of streamlining booking processes in accordance with the needs and existing processes of our council and government clients. This enables users to increase efficiency, enhance services, reduce costs and maximise occupancy and income across a diverse range of venue spaces."
Priava's system includes an online calendar, offering the public a self-service option to check availability and make room-booking enquiries.
As it is cloud-based, nothing ever needs to be installed onsite, which means venues of all sizes can be managed using just the one application, and flexible working staff can be easily supported. Built-in reporting enables managers to check the utilisation of resources at a glance, ensuring local residents get the best value for money.
How Priava works for councils
Priava enables local councils to:
· Reduce administration costs, streamline the enquiry process and increase customer service experience by providing a self-service enquiry system with an online calendar & enquiry form;
· Differentiate between internal & external bookings quickly and easily by creating separate rates and financial codes specific for each venue and facility that can be exported to accounting packages;
· Maximise revenue generated from commission payments by accurately tracking referral sales for all third-party suppliers; e.g. external caterers, event stylists, audio-visual suppliers etc.;
· Saves time by managing repeat bookings and creating and editing re-occurring events with ease e.g. community group meetings, fitness classes, sports pitch bookings etc.;
· Reports on usage of spaces and other intelligence e.g. top hirers, can be created quickly for senior management;
· Eliminates the possibility of double bookings;
· Improves venue/facilities use with access to real-time availability;
· Reduces the burden on in-house IT department as all updates/maintenance are managed remotely by Priava and there is no need for an on-site server
· Integrates with accounting packages, marketing systems and other software packages to ensure real-time sync of information between all existing systems and reduce errors from the duplication of data;
· Supports flexible or remote working with secure access from any location at any time;
· Ease of use of system reduces training for events staff;
· Easy-to-use report designer enables administrators to create simple and effective catering booking forms and contracts etc.
