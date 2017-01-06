News By Tag
iGirouette® will turn your head!
Charvet Digital Media proudly presents its latest innovation, iGirouette®! After four years' research and development, the award-winning connected signage system, iGirouette®,is available for sale throughout Europe from January 2017.
Charvet Digital Media proudly presents its latest innovation, iGirouette®! It moves just like the world around us, pointing out places, events and points of interest. iGirouette® can provide information on distances to be travelled, forms of transport to use and remaining journey time.
After four years' research and development, the first directional and connected signage system, iGirouette®,
is available for sale throughout Europe from January 2017.
> What is iGirouette®?
iGirouette® is a device made up of a mast with two rotating arrows, each of which can rotate 360 degrees. Each arrow is fitted with LED screens on both sides. iGirouette® is connected to the internet (either via a GMS chip or directly via a network cable) and is remotely controlled via an online platform.
iGirouette® can be used to:
· display real-time information about events
· give directions for tours
· calculate journey time to a given destination while recommending the most suitable mode of transport
There is no end to the range iGirouette®'s uses to which can be installed in:
· city centres
· exhibition centres
· at sports or cultural events
· at demonstrations, etc.
iGirouette® represents a new era in signage: not only is it connected and digital, it is also linked to social networks and mobile apps, enabling it to display personalised information, fully tailored to each user on demand. By optimising visitor flows at sites open to the public, it provides unprecedented positive visitor experiences and tours.
> Recognition and awards for iGirouette®
iGirouette® has already won numerous awards, including:
· Innovation Star Prize 2017 from the 'Observeur du Design' (Paris, France, December 2016)
· 'Observeur du Design 2017' label (French national label for design, September 2016)
· Prize for Best Navigation Tool (Paris, France, May 2016)
· La Trophée du Printemps des Entrepreneurs (The Spring Entrepreneurs Trophy) (Lyon, France, April 2016)
> About Charvet Digital Media, creators of iGirouette®
With almost 40 years' expertise in communication through electronic displays, ISO 9001-certified French manufacturer Charvet Digital Media designs, creates and installs innovative and connected LED-based digital media solutions. Today, over 10,000 customer testimonials point to our experience and expertise, including end- to-end management of each and every project.
