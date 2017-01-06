News By Tag
Zinnov Positions HCL amongst Leaders for Digital Services in Retail
"HCL boasts of strong digital capabilities across retail segments, with high focus in the domains of Supply Chain Management and Merchandising. Its diverse range of retail offerings and versatile industry partnerships have helped in making HCL the partner of choice for retail enterprises. HCL's pro–activeness in setting up a number of retail focused centers of excellence to innovate on new digital technologies including IoT, and vendor specific joint products, will help in further strengthening its positioning in the market going forward," said Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Practice Head, Digital Transformation at Zinnov.
"HCL is proud to be positioned among leaders by Zinnov, the leading management consulting firm. This recognition underscores the strengths of HCL's end–to–end domain capabilities across the retail value chain and the unique 'BEYONDigitalTM'–led value proposition that not only helps retailers adopt the new digital technologies but also transform their business & operating models, offering a unique & differentiated experience to their end consumers in an omni–channel world," said Karan Puri, Sr. Corporate Vice President & Head – Commercial & Consumer Services, HCL Technologies.
