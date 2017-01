Zinnov Positions HCL amongst Leaders for Digital Services in Retail

End

--HCL Technologies (http://www.hcltech.com/)(HCL), a leading global IT services company, has been positioned amongst leaders for 'Digital Services in Retail' by the leading management consulting firm Zinnov. In its recent report titled "Retail Digital Services Landscape – 2016", Zinnov analysed the retail digital transformation landscape and conducted a ranking of 21 digital service providers focused on the retail vertical. As per the 'Zinnov Zones for Digital in Retail' study, HCL has been placed in the 'Leadership Zone' for overall Digital Services in Retail as well as Retail Supply Chain Management."HCL boasts of strong digital capabilities across retail segments, with high focus in the domains of Supply Chain Management and Merchandising. Its diverse range of retail offerings and versatile industry partnerships have helped in making HCL the partner of choice for retail enterprises. HCL's pro–activeness in setting up a number of retail focused centers of excellence to innovate on new digital technologies including IoT, and vendor specific joint products, will help in further strengthening its positioning in the market going forward,""HCL is proud to be positioned among leaders by Zinnov, the leading management consulting firm. This recognition underscores the strengths of HCL's end–to–end domain capabilities across the retail value chain and the unique 'BEYONDigital'–led value proposition that not only helps retailers adopt the new digital technologies but also transform their business & operating models, offering a unique & differentiated experience to their end consumers in an omni–channel world,"The retail industry ( https://www.hcltech.com/ retail-solutions ) has undergone drastic changes over the past decade with a dramatic shift in the way customers shop and define experience. HCL strives to transform retail experiences, allowing global retailers to grow their business by exploring new markets, build new customer segments and re–invent traditional business models by designing & delivering the best possible customer experience. By applying a structured approach towards human–centred design innovation, focusing on real business issues & challenges, BEYONDigital https://www.hcltech.com/ digitalization/ ) is able to solve problems, developing ideas, concepts and prototypes that are feasible, desirable and viable to move into production at a more expedient rate.