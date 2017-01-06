 
Oberon, Inc. Announces Opening of New Sales Office in Charlotte, NC

The new location will become the center of sales activity for Oberon's secure and aesthetic enclosures and mounts for wireless access points.
 
 
Jeff Doyle
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Oberon, Inc., a leading manufacturer of mounting solutions for wireless access points headquartered in State College, PA, has announced the opening of a new sales office in Charlotte, SC.

The Charlotte office will serve as the main outside sales locus for Oberon, and will be the primary location for Jeff Doyle, Vice President of Global Sales since 2014. Mr. Doyle is a datacomm industry veteran with experience in cabling, fiber-optics, connectivity, and wireless.

Mr. Doyle's industry knowledge and skill have contributed to continued growth at Oberon, a company which has posted double-digit growth since its founding in 1999. He has overseen the addition of multiple manufacturer's representative firms, expanding regional coverage across the United States and into Canada and South America.  Mr. Doyle will continue to build Oberon's distribution channel relationships, expand the company's network of manufacturer's representatives, and build strong relationships with customers by finding the best possible solutions to assure long-term satisfaction for the end-user.

Oberon is confident that this expansion will continue to provide customers with industry-leading access point mounting solutions and service.  The new sales-focused location will allow Oberon's team to further emphasize product knowledge and customer service within the manufacturer's representative program, helping existing and prospective customers to quickly discover and learn about the company's frequent new product releases.

For more information, please visit http://oberoninc.com or contact Jeff Doyle at 704-602-5275.

