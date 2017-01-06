News By Tag
Internationally Recognized Programmes at Cts College Trinidad
With a combination of face to face classes as well as an online learning environment that has a multitude of resources at your fingertips, success has just gotten easier. Many of our programmes include an option for evening classes or weekend classes. You can study at your own pace or at an accelerated pace. Furthermore, CTS College is offering over $500,000 in scholarships in the first quarter of 2017. Attend one of our free information sessions throughout the month of January and qualify for a chance.
Our programmes include a range of business and information technology programmes including an MBA, a BSc Computer Science, BA Business Administration degree as well as a host of continuous professional development courses including Network+, A+, Security+ and Server+.
Our learners range from students fresh out of high school, to mature candidates with work experience, to senior managers and business owners. Everyone wants to learn!
So, call us on 8686712551 or visit our website www.CTSCollege.com or email us on study@CTSCollege.com for more details.
Mr.Ravi
8686712551
***@ctscbcs.com
