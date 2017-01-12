News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Broadway Theatre of Pitman Kicks Off It's 11th Season LE CAGE AUX FOLLES!
Tomorrow is the start of our 11th MainStage Season and the quality of our products has never been better!
January 13th - February 5th, 2017
Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm
Plus added performances on Saturday January 21st at 2pm, Sunday January 29th at 7:00pm and Saturday Februrary 4th at 2:00pm
Tickets: $28.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
856-384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 12, 2017