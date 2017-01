The Broadway Theatre of Pitman Kicks Off It's 11th Season LE CAGE AUX FOLLES!

Tomorrow is the start of our 11th MainStage Season and the quality of our products has never been better!

Jan 13th - Feb 5th

-- Grab your favorite feather boa and join us for this lively Tony award-winning musical! This heartfelt story revolves around the relationship between Albin and Georges, lovers of 20 years who own and perform in the best nightclub in St. Tropez. Paradise is rocked when Georges' son arrives and announces his marriage into a very conservative family. Get ready for the collision of two very different worlds with the union of this couple. Add a chorus line and the power ballad "I Am What I Am," and you've got a hit!Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pmPlus added performances on Saturday January 21st at 2pm, Sunday January 29th at 7:00pm and Saturday Februrary 4th at 2:00pmMay be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/? go=sho_dtl& sho=1017