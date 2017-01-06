 
News By Tag
* Mohammad Al Gergawi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


UAE VP Urges A Special Approach To Empower National Capabilities

 
 
Mohammad Al Gergawi
Mohammad Al Gergawi
DUBAI, UAE - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ninth session of the Arab Strategy Forum was held in Dubai in the second week of December. While attending the forum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, '' The challenges faced by the conflict-ravaged Arab region require a special approach, based on comprehensive solutions such as empowering national capabilities and preparing them to make a better future''.

He further added, "The countries of the region are required to improve the capabilities of their people and prepare them for the future. Understanding and preparing for the future remains critical to our approach for prosperity in the face of political and economic change. Embracing the future and facing its political and economic changes requires wisdom, development and faith in our nation and region, adding that there are huge opportunities to build a promising future for the people of the Arab region''.

Other members who attended the forum were Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and officials from across the world.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, a key member at the forum shared his views and said that it was a good opportunity to look at the future on regional level and exchange views with global experts.

UK's former Prime Minister David Cameron and former CIA chief Leon Panetta were also present and discussed about the main global political forecasts for 2017.

Referrance Link: http://www.gulftoday.ae/portal/7f559287-74c2-42ae-a1e1-7d...
End
Source:Mohammad Al Gergawi
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Mohammad Al Gergawi
Industry:Business
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mohammad Al Gergawi News Updates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share