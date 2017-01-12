News By Tag
Jay Shree Tea Offers Premium Assam Mangalam Tea Directly From the Estates in India
Jay Shree Tea is one of the renowned companies in Indian beverage market that offers top grade Assam Mangalam tea straight from the garden.
Jay Shree Tea is a premium company producing finest teas in the world. It has earned a good name in Indian wholesale tea market for providing top quality beverage across the globe. The company is the proud owner of almost 27 tea gardens in India. It has its estates in all the major tea producing regions of India like Assam, Darjeeling and Nilgiris.
In Assam, Jay Shree Tea has estates in Meleng, Manjushree, Mangalam and Nahorhabi and produces premium quality blends. Mangalam Tea Estate has a distinct character of its own and produces tea of unique flavor. Very recently, beverage from this tea garden has fetched highest price at a tea auction.
What Makes Jay Shree Tea Different From Its Competitors
Jay Shree Tea makes unrelenting endeavor to provide its customers finest quality Assam Mangalam blends. It aims at providing freshest Assam tea to the doorstep of its customers.
- Tea mangers take utmost care in the whole tea processing so that actual aroma and flavor of the blends are preserved and customers can feel its freshness at his home. Tea is packed right in the garden. Hence, customers get Assam Mangalam tea straight from the estate.
- Every blend undergoes refined process and the end result is, Jay Shree Tea successfully produces the BEST quality beverage.
- Jay Shree Tea offers certified beverage to its customers.
Fast Delivery from the Company
Another distinct feature of this company is its fastest delivery. Customers do not have to wait long for enjoying the taste of their favorite blend! No sooner they receive an order that they start processing it. Therefore, customers now get delivery of their products right at their doorstep. Indian customers are also liable to get FREE SHIPPING of their products.
About the Company
Jay Shree Tea is a pioneer tea company in India known for producing top grade blends across the world. Their products and customer service are parallel to none. The company offers Darjeeling and Assam teas from the major tea gardens of the region. With expert managers and connoisseurs, the company provides high class beverage to the market.
Visit https://www.jayshreetea.com/
Contact Information
"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.
Email- info@jayshreetea.com
Phone- +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Website: www.jayshreetea.com
Contact
Sneha
***@jayshreetea.com
