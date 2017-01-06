 
How to Download a YouTube Video or Audio into Your iTunes Library

If you are Getting trouble with Itunes Playstation Network, such as to download a video file, or audio file you can call on Itunes Customer service center number directly.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Follow these steps and easily download YouTube music in iTunes!!

Itunes is the media player that has been developed and launched by Apple Inc for the Apple users. Basically itunes store music and videos and has larger storage capacity for its users so that they can easily save their favorite music there and can listen to it at any time of the day and any where.

If the user faces any issues in working with the itunes, then they should contact the Itunes Customer Service and should get in touch with the customer service representatives who are available all day long to provide assistance to the itunes users.

How to Download a YouTube Video or Audio into Your iTunes Library!

• Users can make use of the iskysoft itube studio and can easily convert the YouTube videos to be played in itunes.
• First of all the users need to go to the iskysoft website and open the iskysoft YouTube music converter.
• Now go to YouTube and play the song that the user want to download.
• On the left corner of the page users will see an option of download.
• Users then need to select on download and download the music or video.
• Users can also use the URL and can download the video.
• Copy the video URL from the YouTube video and drag it to the main interface option of the iskysoft itube.
• Users can also copy the URL and can simply paste it in the required space and can download the video.

For more information on this users can contact the Itunes Technical Support and can discuss their issues with the trained technicians and can solve all their problems. The service is offered for 24/7.

For more-http://www.itcues.com/itunes-customer-service

