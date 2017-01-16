Country(s)
Industry News
Jason Boreyko releases new eBook, Think It, Act It, Become It!
With the much-anticipated release of his new eBook, multi-level marketing leader and co-founder of SevenPoint2 - an alkaline diet and water company, Jason Boreyko gives us the tools to change our lives for the better.
Learn the secret to Jason's success through exercises, clear examples, and colorful stories. "Think It, Act It, Become It!", will help you sharpen and develop the skills you need to achieve the success you desire and deserve both professionally and personally. Jason's proven motivational techniques have been carefully designed; a key to helping you unlock your full potential. Learn about the power of the spoken word, the strength of visualization and how limiting negativity and establishing a positive self-belief structure can help you overcome the fears and challenges that may be holding you back.
"Think It, Act It, Become It!" is the guide that Jason himself used to become the successful entrepreneur he is today. His professional accomplishments as CEO of multiple networking companies with international operations and the many people who followed his lead and became millionaires over the years are just some of the dreams Jason was able to manifest by following his famous "TAB" Plan.
It doesn't matter how many times before you may have failed, with your takeaway from reading Think It, Act It, Become It!", your past will no longer equal your future. Get your copy today at http://jasonboreyko.com/
Contact
Michael Holley.
***@socialcmo.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse